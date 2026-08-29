Russian jet-powered drones continue to attack Kyiv: aftermath reported in three districts of the capital

Kyiv continues to be under attack by the russian federation, with ever-new groups of enemy drones entering the city. Since morning, the consequences have been recorded in at least three districts of the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

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Air defense is operating in Kyiv, while the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is warning about jet-powered drones.

After 7 a.m., the mayor reported "two people injured in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where a private house was damaged." Medics provided assistance at the scene.

Residential buildings damaged in Kyiv after overnight attack; a nine-story building caught fire

Having first warned that a new group of UAVs was heading toward Kyiv, at around 10 a.m. Klitschko reported the consequences of the enemy attack in two districts: "In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a two-story warehouse building as a result of a UAV falling. No casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire in an apartment on the ninth floor of a residential building, caused by falling UAV debris, was extinguished. There are no casualties."

After 11 a.m., the mayor stated: "In the Podilskyi district, a UAV fell onto the territory of non-residential buildings. Emergency services are heading to the scene."

For the third day in a row, the Russians have been trying to paralyze Kyiv with jet-powered drones.

CCD NSDC explained Russia’s tactics of using jet-powered drones in waves

"Over the 24-hour period from 8:00 a.m. yesterday to 8:00 a.m. today, there were 11 air-raid alerts. Their total duration was approximately 11 hours and 8 minutes. This concerns Kyiv," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak noted on social media against this backdrop.

"For three days, Ukraine has been almost without a break from Russian terror. Kyiv and the Kyiv region are 0 at the center of the attack. Odesa region, Mykolaiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region — they are also under attack. And this is far from the entire list. There are dead and wounded. Houses, warehouses, and enterprises are burning. And in the Kyiv region, more than 60,000 Ukrainian books burned down. Imagine that number. These are books that were supposed to lie on bookstore shelves, be sent by mail to readers, and reach children. Instead, they burned together with the warehouses of Ukrainian publishers. Nearby are warehouses containing food. Enterprises. Civilian infrastructure," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also stated on social media. He also emphasized the need for shelters to be accessible: "There is an issue that still remains unresolved — shelters. When missiles and drones have been flying for the third day in a row, a person should not have to wonder whether the shelter door will be opened for them, whether they can stay there, or whether it will really protect them."

Meanwhile, black smoke rose over the Kyiv region after the Russian attack. Explosions were heard in the region the day before. The Regional Military Administration officially reported that warehouse premises were burning in the Bucha district after the russian federation's attack, and that the fire was accompanied by explosions. More than 200 people, including children, were evacuated in the Bucha district. There were also fatalities, the Regional Military Administration reported .

Today, it became known that Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivska community, was killed as a result of the russian federation's attack after arriving at the site of the enemy strike to help.

Head of community killed in the Kyiv region after arriving to help following a Russian attack

Amid the detonations in the Kyiv region resulting from the enemy attack, traffic for all vehicles was blocked from kilometer 15 to kilometer 32 of the M-06 Kyiv — Chop highway in both directions, and a detour was organized, the Patrol Police reported.

They also added that, due to the situation on the Kyiv–Chop highway (M-06), traffic for all vehicles is being partially restricted in Kyiv as well — along Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Great Ring Road in the direction of the city of Zhytomyr. "Vehicle traffic is being restored periodically as conditions permit," the patrol police noted.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the circumstances of the detonation at the enterprise following the enemy attack, as well as the actions of the officials responsible in the Kyiv region, are being investigated.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the facts of waging an aggressive war under Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and possible official negligence under Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region," the OPG stated.

According to preliminary data from the prosecutor's office, "On August 28, at approximately 20:10, as a result of a Russian attack, an unmanned aerial vehicle, the type of which is being established, fell or struck the territory of one of the enterprises in the village of Myla. A large-scale fire broke out on the premises of the enterprise, followed by detonations. Units of the State Emergency Service and other emergency services are working at the scene."

As of 23:09, five people injured in the incident were known. Later, the regional military administration reported that six people had been injured.

"As a result of the incident in Bucha district, a private residential house was destroyed, and seven more houses were damaged. A fire engine and a boarding facility for elderly people were also damaged," the agency reported.

"The investigation will establish not only all the circumstances of the Russian attack, but also the causes and conditions that could have significantly worsened its consequences. In particular, it will examine the legality of the placement and storage of explosive items and materials on the enterprise's premises, the availability of the necessary permits and approvals, as well as the actions of the officials who made the relevant decisions," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, having received reports from the "Minister of Internal Affairs and the head of the State Emergency Service regarding the enemy strike in Kyiv region's Bucha district, where a fire broke out after the impact, followed by detonations," said that he expected a "swift and severe response" from law enforcement agencies.

"The Kyiv–Chop highway has been temporarily closed. Police officers, rescuers, bomb disposal experts and all emergency services are working at the scene. Urgent measures are being taken to protect and rescue people and, if necessary, evacuate them. All the forces and resources necessary to eliminate the consequences of the attack have been deployed," he said.

"But unfortunately, it is already possible to state that the terrible tragedy in Vyshneve did not become a lesson. In the fifth year of the full-scale invasion, making the same mistakes over and over is criminal negligence. And everyone responsible, without exception, must face severe punishment so that such situations never happen again," Koretskyi emphasized.