CCD NSDC explained Russia’s tactics of using jet-powered drones in waves

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council named the enemy's objective in launching small numbers of jet-powered drones in waves, as reported on Friday by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the CCD of the NSDC, noting that measures to counter this would be taken, UNN reports.

The enemy is launching small numbers of jet-powered UAVs in waves with the aim of paralyzing Kyiv. The enemy does not have the resources to launch a large number of drones. The aim is to exhaust air defenses and the population. Decisions on countering this Russian tactic will be made - Kovalenko wrote on social media.

The Defense Forces have received the first Ukrainian jet interceptor “Alexa Spatium”