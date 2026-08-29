Residential buildings damaged in Kyiv after overnight attack; a nine-story building caught fire

In Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, residential buildings and an administrative building in a private-sector area were damaged as a result of another Russian attack on the morning of August 29. Two residents of one of the buildings sought medical assistance, the State Emergency Service reports, UNN writes.

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Rescuers also assisted a woman who became trapped in her home because the entrance door was deformed. Afterward, specialists surveyed the area.

Information on the number of casualties is currently being clarified.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that during the night of August 29, an apartment on the ninth floor of a nine-story residential building caught fire in Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of a Russian attack.

Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to neighboring apartments. The ceilings between the apartment and the roof were also destroyed.

There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the nighttime fire.

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military Administration