In the Kyiv region, five people, including three children, were injured as a result of an enemy strike

On the morning of September 18, the Russian army attacked the Fastiv district of Kyiv region with drones, injuring five people. Three of the victims were children. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the morning attack by enemy drones on the Fastiv district, 5 people were injured, including three children. The children were diagnosed with acoustic trauma and acute stress reactions. All three were hospitalized - the statement said.

Among the adults, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction. A man sustained thermal burns, a shrapnel wound, and a laceration to his foot.

He was also hospitalized. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.

As a result of the attack, one private house was destroyed and another was damaged. A car was also damaged.

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