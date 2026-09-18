Russia is holding sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories despite the threat of UAV attacks

The Russian authorities are prepared to expose civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to mortal danger in order to create an image of legitimacy for the fake "elections." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the "election commission" in the occupied Luhansk region stated that during early voting, members of the precinct commissions faced a "constant threat of a UAV attack," which forced the procedure to be suspended.

Such admissions clearly demonstrate that the occupation administration is organizing voting in the immediate vicinity of the line of combat, exposing commission members and local residents to mortal danger - the CCD points out.

The center states that Russian propaganda presents this as "heroism," but in reality, it is about something else: the desire to report "high turnout" to the Kremlin at any cost proved more important than people's safety.

"Such procedures under conditions of military occupation and hostilities have nothing to do with genuine expression of the people's will. Voting organized in the TOT is a violation of international law, and its "results" will have no legal force," the CCD concludes.

Reminder

Russians staying abroad are facing blocked access to remote electronic voting systems ahead of the elections to the State Duma.

Fake turnout: occupiers are forcing pensioners to attend "elections" — CPD