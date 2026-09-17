The SBU detained two suspects in the explosion near a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in the Lviv region

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two suspects in the explosion near a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Mykolaiv, Stryi district, Lviv region. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Lviv region, reports UNN.

Details

It was preliminarily established that an unidentified explosive device was thrown from a vehicle by individuals who were driving past the military facility. As a result of the explosion, a serviceman was injured. Medical personnel provided the man with the necessary assistance at the scene - the SBU statement said.

Meanwhile, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector of the Western Region reported the initiation of criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Terrorist act resulting in grave consequences).

According to operational information, before the explosion, a Daewoo Lanos drove past the open gates of the military facility. Surveillance cameras recorded an unidentified person throwing an explosive object from the front passenger seat onto the territory of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. Later, a serviceman approached it. At that moment, an explosion occurred, as a result of which he was injured. The serviceman was provided with medical assistance at the scene - the statement said.

The article provides for imprisonment for 7 to 12 years, with or without confiscation of property.

We remind you

In Mykolaiv, in the Lviv region, an explosion occurred near the building of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center; a serviceman was injured and hospitalized.