The "Palanca" border crossing point on the border with Moldova has temporarily suspended operations

The "Maiaky-Udobne–Palanka" crossing point on the border with Moldova has temporarily suspended operations due to a failure in the communications network that provides Internet access and, accordingly, the operation of information systems. This was reported by Moldova’s Customs Service, according to UNN.

At present, the operation of the "Palanka" customs point has been temporarily suspended due to a malfunction in the communications network that provides Internet access and, consequently, the functioning of the information systems used by the control authorities when crossing the border. The malfunction occurred outside the customs point’s premises - the statement says.

The responsible operator’s technical team has gone to the site and is taking the necessary measures to eliminate the malfunction. Until the connection and operation of the "Palanka" customs point are restored, the Customs Service recommended that travelers choose to cross the border via the "Tudora" customs point.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as of 12:00, there are 40 vehicles in the queue at the "Maiaky-Udobne–Palanka" crossing point. Of these, 10 are waiting to enter and 30 to exit.

We would like to remind you

Official Warsaw plans to introduce paid electronic queue booking for freight transport at certain road crossing points on the European Union’s external border.