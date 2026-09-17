The "Palanca" border crossing point on the border with Moldova has temporarily suspended operations

$44.600.0451.450.06
ukenru
09:01 AM • 11038 views
There are partial power outages in seven regions due to enemy attacks on energy facilities
08:21 AM • 11202 views
Zelenskyy announced the striking of the Yaroslavl oil refinery and six aircraft at an airfield in RostovVideo
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26271 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
07:10 AM • 17364 views
The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General
06:47 AM • 19617 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy Russian attack has risen to 18Photo
September 17, 03:36 AM • 29990 views
A defense company producing shells for Ukraine has caught fire for the second time in a week in Europe
September 17, 03:05 AM • 27092 views
In Yaroslavl, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries is on fire after a drone attack — OSINT
September 17, 02:16 AM • 23244 views
While Ukraine lacks sufficient air defense missiles, the US used more than 4 interceptor missiles for each target during the attack on Iran
September 17, 02:05 AM • 22229 views
The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to 12, including 2 children
September 17, 01:18 AM • 15929 views
In Donetsk region, "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation are being held under the watch of people armed with assault riflesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
4.3m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news
The number of attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus has sharply decreased in PolandSeptember 17, 02:56 AM • 4938 views
In Thailand, the leader of the protests whose supporters once seized Bangkok’s airports has returnedSeptember 17, 03:15 AM • 6800 views
What is celebrated on September 17 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 17, 03:57 AM • 16116 views
In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to 16Photo05:39 AM • 27578 views
Russian strike on the railway: the Berestyn railway station was damaged, and the Kyiv urban ring railway service has been restrictedVideo07:37 AM • 14337 views
Publications
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26280 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 55326 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 51166 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 54145 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 59665 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Lindsey Graham
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 40867 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 42905 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 39608 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 38840 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 43471 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Financial Times

The "Palanca" border crossing point on the border with Moldova has temporarily suspended operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The "Maiaky-Udobne — Palanca" crossing is temporarily not operating due to a communications network failure. Travelers are advised to go via "Tudora".

The "Palanca" border crossing point on the border with Moldova has temporarily suspended operations

The "Maiaky-Udobne–Palanka" crossing point on the border with Moldova has temporarily suspended operations due to a failure in the communications network that provides Internet access and, accordingly, the operation of information systems. This was reported by Moldova’s Customs Service, according to UNN

At present, the operation of the "Palanka" customs point has been temporarily suspended due to a malfunction in the communications network that provides Internet access and, consequently, the functioning of the information systems used by the control authorities when crossing the border. The malfunction occurred outside the customs point’s premises 

- the statement says. 

The responsible operator’s technical team has gone to the site and is taking the necessary measures to eliminate the malfunction. Until the connection and operation of the "Palanka" customs point are restored, the Customs Service recommended that travelers choose to cross the border via the "Tudora" customs point.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as of 12:00, there are 40 vehicles in the queue at the "Maiaky-Udobne–Palanka" crossing point. Of these, 10 are waiting to enter and 30 to exit. 

We would like to remind you 

Official Warsaw plans to introduce paid electronic queue booking for freight transport at certain road crossing points on the European Union’s external border.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
European Union
Moldova
Poland