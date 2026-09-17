The enemy attacked a vessel flying the Tanzanian flag that was heading to a Ukrainian port: the captain was killed

While sailing to one of Ukraine’s ports, a Tanzanian-flagged vessel was attacked; the captain was killed and three crew members were injured. This was reported by the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, writes UNN.

Russia continues to attack civilian shipping in the Black Sea. On September 17, while sailing to one of Ukraine’s ports, a Tanzanian-flagged vessel was attacked by a Russian UAV - the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the vessel’s captain was killed in the strike, and three more crew members were injured. Information about the vessel’s condition is being clarified.

The ministry called on the international community to respond appropriately to Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukrainian ports, port infrastructure and civilian merchant vessels. It also expects further coordinated action to strengthen the protection of civilian shipping and the security of international logistics routes.

Cargo handling at the ports of Greater Odesa has decreased more than 15-fold — Kalashnyk