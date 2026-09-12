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Fake turnout: occupiers are forcing pensioners to attend "elections" — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Russia is using elderly people to create the illusion of mass support for fake elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The CPD called this manipulation and a crime.

Fake turnout: occupiers are forcing pensioners to attend "elections" — CPD

Russia continues its propaganda campaign, the main goal of which is to lure residents of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories to fake "elections" and create the illusion of mass participation. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that exploiting elderly people is a classic manipulative tactic of the enemy.

Taking advantage of this group’s vulnerability, the occupiers are trying to create an atmosphere of excitement and "nationwide support" for the vote, while concealing the actual coercion and the de facto absence of any choice. No staged reports featuring pensioners or artificially fabricated turnout figures can legitimize this farce

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the illegal "elections" in the occupied Ukrainian territories are a gross violation of international law and yet another crime of the Kremlin regime.

We remind you

The command of Russian forces in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region is using the names of fallen service members to vote in the "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

"Yabloko" called on Russians to spoil ballots after the party was barred from the State Duma elections11.09.26, 06:31 • 4534 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
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