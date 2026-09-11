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"Yabloko" called on Russians to spoil ballots after the party was barred from the State Duma elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The Yabloko party called on Russians to come to polling stations in person and invalidate their ballots. Its federal list was removed following a lawsuit by Rodina.

"Yabloko" called on Russians to spoil ballots after the party was barred from the State Duma elections

The Russian party Yabloko urged voters to spoil their ballots in the State Duma elections after its federal list was removed from the race. The party called this strategy the "plan of conscience, peace and civic responsibility," Meduza reports, writes UNN.

Details

The party called on its supporters to refrain from remote voting and to come in person to polling stations on September 20. To have a ballot declared invalid, voters are advised to mark more than one party.

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation removed the anti-war Yabloko party from the State Duma elections10.08.26, 21:14 • 13757 views

Yabloko also advises using this tactic when voting in single-member constituencies if there is no party candidate there.

The party was removed from the elections

In early August, Russia’s Supreme Court removed Yabloko’s federal list from the State Duma elections following a lawsuit by the Rodina party. It accused Yabloko of violating copyright and making illegal payments for election campaigning.

At the same time, individual Yabloko candidates continue their race in single-member constituencies. The party also plans to secure seats for its representatives in a number of regional legislative assemblies.

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Stepan Haftko

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