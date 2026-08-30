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In Russia, the prosecutor's office saw "social hostility" and the "discrediting" of the army in advocacy for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Prosecutor's Office of Veliky Novgorod issued a warning to the Yabloko party over the "Russia Needs Peace!" videos. The broadcast was suspended.

In Russia, the prosecutor's office saw "social hostility" and the "discrediting" of the army in advocacy for peace

The Prosecutor's Office of Veliky Novgorod issued a warning to the regional branch of the Yabloko party over campaign video and audio clips under the slogan "Russia Needs Peace!" Russian media reported this, citing the party, UNN writes.

Details

The prosecutor saw signs of "inciting social hatred," "discrediting" the Russian army, and disseminating "unreliable information" in the campaign materials. The warning was issued to Anna Cherepanova, head of Yabloko's Novgorod branch, and Viktor Shalyakin, the party's candidate for the State Duma.

In our view, there is none of this in our peaceful clip, but the campaign broadcasts on television and radio have been suspended for now until new material is released

– the party said.

The clips were reviewed after a request from the election commission

The party presented the 30-second campaign materials to the regional election commission on August 24. They were subsequently broadcast on television and Novgorod's "Radio 53," but two days later, the election commission's working group forwarded the materials to the prosecutor's office for a legal assessment.

After the warning was issued, the campaign broadcasts on television and radio were suspended. Yabloko said it was preparing new materials, while the party continues its street election campaign.

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation removed the anti-war Yabloko party from the State Duma elections10.08.26, 21:14 • 13746 views

Stepan Haftko

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