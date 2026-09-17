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Resignation of Major General Nikoliuk: The “East” Operational Command explained the commander’s statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

Major General Nikoliuk announced the end of his tenure as commander of the “East” Operational Command. He had led the command since April. Later the command stated that Nikoliuk was returning to his duties in his regular position as commander of the “East” Operational Command .

Resignation of Major General Nikoliuk: The “East” Operational Command explained the commander’s statement

Major General Viktor Nikoliuk announced the completion of his work as commander of the "East" Operational Command. He reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

He had headed this operational command since April of this year and commanded Ukrainian forces in key sections of the front in Donetsk region.

When an important stage in life or work comes to an end, it is customary in our society to sum up the results. Today I will do the same for the period during which I commanded the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Ocheretyne, and Pokrovsk areas of the front. In April, when I took charge of this area, the situation there was very difficult. The enemy's active offensive operations, involving infiltration into the space between our positions, were already underway. In view of this, active work was organized in many areas. Particular attention was paid, in particular, to strengthening engineering obstacles and holding the positions occupied at that time by the Defense Forces of Ukraine

- Nikoliuk wrote.

Later, the press service of the "East" Operational Command stated that Nikoliuk had completed his work as commander of the "East" troop (forces) grouping and was returning to perform his duties in his regular position as commander of the "East" Operational Command.

A number of news outlets are disseminating a report that Major General Viktor Nikoliuk is leaving his position as commander of the "East" Operational Command. This information is not true. We ask media outlets to carefully verify information before disseminating it

- the command's press service stated.

We would like to remind you

The decision by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to reappoint Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister caused outrage among some Ukrainian military personnel and veterans. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast