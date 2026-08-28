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The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the detonation at an enterprise near Kyiv and possible negligence by officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In the village of Myla, an enterprise caught fire and detonations began after a Russian drone crashed. Five people were injured.

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the detonation at an enterprise near Kyiv and possible negligence by officials

In Kyiv region’s Bucha district, a large-scale fire and detonations broke out on the premises of an enterprise in the village of Myla on the evening of August 28 following a Russian attack; five people were injured. The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the attack and possible official negligence by the responsible officials, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, at around 20:10, a Russian drone fell or struck the premises of the enterprise; its type is being established. A large-scale fire then broke out, followed by detonations.

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As of 23:09, five injured people had been reported. As a result of the incident, one private residential building was destroyed and seven more were damaged. A fire engine and a boarding house for elderly people were also damaged.

What the investigation will examine

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the waging of an aggressive war under Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and possible official negligence under Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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Investigators will establish not only the circumstances of the Russian attack, but also the causes and conditions that could have significantly intensified its consequences. In particular, they will check the legality of the placement and storage of explosive objects and materials at the enterprise.

Law enforcement officers will also determine whether the necessary permits and approvals had been obtained, and will check the actions of the officials who made the relevant decisions. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

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Stepan Haftko

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