In the Kyiv region, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling are ongoing at three locations; the situation is complicated by repeated enemy attacks

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
12:36 PM • 10 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
12:21 PM • 3020 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
11:37 AM • 10252 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:21 AM • 12234 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
09:56 AM • 19646 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 22170 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
08:33 AM • 18227 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
07:43 AM • 21390 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
07:30 AM • 27200 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
August 28, 06:20 AM • 27396 views
4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2m/s
46%
754mm
Popular news
U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Ben Moss as the new White House chief of staffAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 11873 views
What is celebrated on August 28 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 28, 04:00 AM • 12790 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 45002 views
General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposes07:36 AM • 13176 views
Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv again07:57 AM • 18503 views
Publications
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory12:21 PM • 3034 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third09:56 AM • 19651 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 22174 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
August 28, 06:20 AM • 51107 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 06:15 AM • 50023 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Taras Vysotskyi
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Nepal
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 45037 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 82322 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 80211 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 119758 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 102800 views
Actual
Heating
Tu-95
Facebook
Film
Series

In the Kyiv region, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling are ongoing at three locations; the situation is complicated by repeated enemy attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

In the Bucha district, rescuers are working at three locations following Russian shelling. Due to repeated attacks, they are suspending operations.

In the Kyiv region, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling are ongoing at three locations; the situation is complicated by repeated enemy attacks

The aftermath of the Russian shelling in the Bucha district of Kyiv region is still being dealt with. Rescuers are working simultaneously at three locations where fires broke out; additional forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been deployed, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The State Emergency Service emphasized that dealing with the aftermath is complicated by repeated enemy attacks. Every air raid alert means having to leave the dangerous area and move to a safe distance.

As soon as the threat passes, rescuers return to work — they enter the sites and continue extinguishing the fires and dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strikes. 

Deterioration in air quality recorded in the Kyiv region after 38 enemy attacks28.08.26, 11:43 • 2690 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv region
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine