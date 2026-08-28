In the Kyiv region, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling are ongoing at three locations; the situation is complicated by repeated enemy attacks

The aftermath of the Russian shelling in the Bucha district of Kyiv region is still being dealt with. Rescuers are working simultaneously at three locations where fires broke out; additional forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been deployed, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

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The State Emergency Service emphasized that dealing with the aftermath is complicated by repeated enemy attacks. Every air raid alert means having to leave the dangerous area and move to a safe distance.

As soon as the threat passes, rescuers return to work — they enter the sites and continue extinguishing the fires and dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.

Deterioration in air quality recorded in the Kyiv region after 38 enemy attacks