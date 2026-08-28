Deterioration in air quality recorded in the Kyiv region after 38 enemy attacks

Air quality is deteriorating again in the Kyiv region following 38 enemy attacks, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN writes.

As a result of the enemy attacks, which have been ongoing for the second day, air quality has temporarily deteriorated in a number of settlements in the Kyiv region. According to the results of daily average observations by monitoring stations, moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter were recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva and Brovary - the Regional Military Administration reported.

As noted, dust is currently the main air pollutant in these settlements.

"Such conditions may cause breathing discomfort, especially for children, elderly people and those sensitive to respiratory tract irritation," the Regional Military Administration said.

They also added that specialists advise, until the situation improves: keeping windows closed; limiting prolonged outdoor stays where possible; drinking enough water; and, if an air purifier is available, using it at maximum power.

"At the same time, in other settlements of the Kyiv region where atmospheric air is being monitored, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances have been recorded," the statement said.

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region, according to the report, corresponds to the natural background level.

We remind you

The consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in five districts of the Kyiv region. At present, 14 warehouses, 16 private residential properties, 3 apartment buildings and 16 vehicles have been damaged in the Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service stated that, starting with the first strike during the night of August 27, the Kyiv region has already suffered 38 enemy attacks.