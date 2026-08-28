Deterioration in air quality recorded in the Kyiv region after 38 enemy attacks

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
07:43 AM • 8380 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
07:30 AM • 17473 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
06:20 AM • 20299 views
4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 34234 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 35153 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
04:57 AM • 28966 views
Drones attack Yaroslavl, and a red alert level has been declared in Moscow, Russia Video
04:40 AM • 28323 views
Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt withPhoto
04:23 AM • 23233 views
A massive blackout occurred in the occupied regions of Ukraine after a strike on the power plant in Shchastia
August 28, 01:16 AM • 36938 views
Ukraine may face a shortage of missiles for the new SAMP/T NG systems
August 28, 12:56 AM • 35271 views
Ukrzaliznytsia reported a reduction in train delays
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
49%
755mm
Popular news
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 69185 views
Satellite images helped scientists determine the possible cause of the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and TibetPhotoAugust 27, 11:55 PM • 33547 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 66958 views
"From the bottom of my heart, congratulations": the mayor of Sochi congratulated the parents of a serviceman killed in UkraineVideoAugust 28, 12:38 AM • 24141 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 24133 views
Publications
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 34199 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 35121 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 84517 views
History and Features of Czech CuisineAugust 27, 02:09 PM • 81103 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhotoAugust 27, 01:27 PM • 90701 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Kim Jong Un
Jonas Gahr Støre
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 24348 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 67167 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 69376 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 111826 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 95032 views
Actual
Series
Facebook
Film
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Deterioration in air quality recorded in the Kyiv region after 38 enemy attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Moderate concentrations of dust were recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva and Brovary. The Regional Military Administration advises keeping windows closed and spending less time outdoors.

Deterioration in air quality recorded in the Kyiv region after 38 enemy attacks

Air quality is deteriorating again in the Kyiv region following 38 enemy attacks, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN writes.

As a result of the enemy attacks, which have been ongoing for the second day, air quality has temporarily deteriorated in a number of settlements in the Kyiv region. According to the results of daily average observations by monitoring stations, moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter were recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva and Brovary

- the Regional Military Administration reported.

As noted, dust is currently the main air pollutant in these settlements.

"Such conditions may cause breathing discomfort, especially for children, elderly people and those sensitive to respiratory tract irritation," the Regional Military Administration said.

They also added that specialists advise, until the situation improves: keeping windows closed; limiting prolonged outdoor stays where possible; drinking enough water; and, if an air purifier is available, using it at maximum power.

"At the same time, in other settlements of the Kyiv region where atmospheric air is being monitored, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances have been recorded," the statement said.

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region, according to the report, corresponds to the natural background level.

We remind you

The consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in five districts of the Kyiv region. At present, 14 warehouses, 16 private residential properties, 3 apartment buildings and 16 vehicles have been damaged in the Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service stated that, starting with the first strike during the night of August 27, the Kyiv region has already suffered 38 enemy attacks.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineHealthKyiv regionWeather and environment
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Vasylkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod
Bila Tserkva
Brovary