Against the backdrop of explosions, traffic was blocked on the Kyiv–Chop highway from kilometer 15 to kilometer 32

Traffic is blocked in both directions on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway from km 15 to km 32. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department, according to UNN.

"Traffic for all vehicles is blocked from km 15 to km 32 of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop road in both directions," Biloshytskyi said.

According to him, detours are available via the following routes: Kyiv–Hnativka–Yasnohorodka–Byshiv–Fastiv–Brusyliv–Stavyshche; or: Kyiv–Hlevakha–Fastiv–Brusyliv–Stavyshche.

We remind you

On the evening of Friday, August 28, a powerful explosion occurred in the Kyiv region.