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Russia launched 93 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were neutralized by air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

On the night of September 18, Russia launched 93 drones and munitions at Ukraine. Air defense shot down and jammed 72 targets; 13 hits were recorded.

Russia launched 93 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were neutralized by air defense

Air defense neutralized 72 drones and "Banderol"/"Dan-T" loitering munitions used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine on the night of September 18. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, Russian invaders launched 93 Shahed-, Gerbera-type attack drones, Parodiya-type decoy drones, as well as Banderol/Dan-T-type loitering munitions at Ukraine. Of the Shahed-type drones, 46 were jet-powered.

The Russians launched the attack weapons from the directions of their settlements of Orel and Millerovo, as well as from the waters of the Sea of Azov and the temporarily occupied territories—Hvardiiske (the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) and Donetsk

—the statement said.

The enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. Friday, air defense had shot down/jammed 69 Russian drones of various types, including Shahed and Gerbera drones, as well as three Banderol/Dan-T munitions.

Enemy impacts were recorded at 13 locations, and the fall of downed targets (debris) was recorded at three others.

Some of the enemy's attack weapons did not reach their targets. Information about them is still being clarified.

The Air Force emphasizes that Russian UAVs are still being detected moving in the skies over Ukraine. Citizens are urged to follow safety rules.

Russia's losses in the war have reached 1.515 million troops18.09.26, 07:44 • 1638 views

Olga Rozgon

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