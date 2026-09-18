The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,514,910 military personnel. Over the past day, September 17, Russia lost another 1,420 personnel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As of September 18, the enemy's total losses also amount to 12,351 tanks, 25,352 armored combat vehicles, 49,938 artillery systems, 2,142 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,646 air defense systems.

Russian troops have also lost 150,442 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 4,701 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, russia's losses have amounted to 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The General Staff noted that the data are being уточнені.

Recall

The Third Army Corps of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted the “Vivaldi” offensive operation in the north of Donetsk region. The military cleared Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, and the outskirts of Korovyi Yar of enemy troops and liberated Serednie.

Military hospitals in the Russian Federation are overcrowded, and wounded soldiers from the front are being transferred en masse to civilian hospitals