"They will probably no longer be able to put it out": the "Galaktika" shopping center caught fire in Donetsk after a drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out at the "Galaktika" shopping center in temporarily occupied Donetsk on the evening of August 15. The fire occurred after a drone attack.
In temporarily occupied Donetsk, a massive fire broke out at the "Galaktika" shopping center on the evening of Saturday, August 15. This was reported by UNN , citing local public channels.
Details
It is reported that the fire started after a drone attack.
The fire at Galaktika in Donetsk has flared up, and they probably will no longer be able to put it out
Reminder
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of two ground-based repeaters and five command posts of the enemy's UAVs in the occupied territories. An enemy UAV command post in the area of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, was also hit.
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