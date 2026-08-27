UEFA will not support Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election

UEFA stated that if current FIFA President Gianni Infantino attempts to run for a new term, the European association will join forces with partners from other confederations to offer member associations a credible alternative—a candidate committed to the principles of integrity, accountability, development and genuine institutional change. This is stated in a UEFA statement, reports UNN.

Details

According to UEFA, representatives of national associations on the UEFA Executive Committee and the European members of the FIFA Council, together with the presidents of European national associations, gathered in Monaco on the occasion of the draw for the 2026/27 UEFA club competitions, where they discussed the ongoing crisis at FIFA.

The meeting participants examined the consequences of the FIFA president’s failed attempt to sell a stake in the FIFA World Cup to outside investors. This scheme demonstrated a profound misjudgment of the situation, an abuse of presidential powers and a concept of leadership incompatible with the responsibilities of the highest office in the global football hierarchy.

Those present unanimously authorized the UEFA president and administration to use all available institutional, political and legal mechanisms necessary to carry out fundamental reform, restore appropriate limits on presidential power and ensure that FIFA is once again governed as an institution rather than around a single individual. The first step must be a truly independent external audit of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, with full access to all relevant documentation, correspondence and decision-making records. FIFA cannot investigate its own actions and expect the football community simply to accept its conclusions - the statement said.

UEFA stated that the consequences of this crisis extend beyond administrative governance. The trust necessary for the FIFA president to perform his duties has been undermined, and it cannot be restored by withdrawing a single proposal, providing assurances or making promises of reform after the fact. World football now needs new leadership capable of restoring this trust.

In this regard, UEFA will continue working with confederations, member associations and the wider football community, including fans, players, clubs, leagues and other stakeholders, with the aim of shaping FIFA’s future. If the current FIFA president nevertheless attempts to run for a new term, UEFA will join forces with partners from other confederations to offer member associations a credible alternative—a candidate committed to the principles of integrity, accountability, development and genuine institutional change - UEFA stated.

To remind you

FIFA announced the creation of the semi-private subsidiary FIFA Forward Enterprise to raise $4.2 billion. The plan drew criticism from UEFA and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) stated that it was scrapping a plan allowing private investment in flagship events following sharp criticism from football officials around the world.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino not to attend the CFU U-14 youth tournament in the Dominican Republic because of the governance crisis in the world football organization.