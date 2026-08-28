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Sudakov, Trubin, Sikan, Tsyhankov and Malinovskyi learn their opponents in the Europa League and Conference League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The opponents of Ukrainian footballers in the 2026/27 European competitions were determined in Monaco. The teams will play between six and eight matches.

Sudakov, Trubin, Sikan, Tsyhankov and Malinovskyi learn their opponents in the Europa League and Conference League

On Friday, August 28, the group-stage draw for the Europa League and Conference League took place in Monaco. As a result, Ukrainian footballers playing in Europe learned their opponents, reports UNN

Europa League

Following the Europa League group-stage draw, Lisbon-based "Benfica," represented by Heorhii Sudakov and Anatolii Trubin, received the following opponents: "AZ"; "Milan"; "Celtic"; "Viktoria Plzeň"; "Lech"; "Omonia"; "OFI Crete"; "NEC". 

Roman Yaremchuk’s Greek "Olympiacos" will play against: "Milan"; "Marseille"; "Sparta Prague"; "Rennes"; "Jagiellonia"; "Celje"; "Hoffenheim"; "Torreense". 

Danylo Sikan’s Belgian "Anderlecht," for whom he scored five goals in the Europa League qualifiers, will play against: "Lyon"; "Marseille"; "Salzburg"; "Dinamo Zagreb"; "Sunderland"; "Jagiellonia"; "OFI"; "Hoffenheim". 

Timur Tuterov’s English "Sunderland" will play against: "AZ"; "Milan"; "Dinamo Zagreb"; "Anderlecht"; "Jagiellonia"; "Lech"; "Levski"; "Torreense". 

Each team will play eight opponents in single-leg matches: four at home and four away. The eight best teams will advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams finishing in places 9–24 will play an additional playoff round, in which the remaining eight places in the round of 16 will be contested.

Main-round schedule: 

  • Matchday 1: September 16–17, 2026;
    • Matchday 2: October 15, 2026;
      • Matchday 3: October 22, 2026;
        • Matchday 4: November 5, 2026;
          • Matchday 5: November 26, 2026;
            • Matchday 6: December 10, 2026;
              • Matchday 7: January 21, 2027;
                • Matchday 8: January 28, 2027.

                  Conference League

                  Also, following the Conference League draw, Dutch club "Ajax," which Viktor Tsyhankov joined the day before, will play against: "Atalanta"; "Midtjylland"; "Getafe"; "Hajduk," "Thun" and "Sint-Truiden". 

                  Tsyhankov has moved from "Girona" to "Ajax"27.08.26, 14:39 • 5116 views

                  Arsenii Batagov and Ruslan Malinovskyi’s Turkish "Trabzonspor," which received a red card in the Europa League qualifying match against "Ferencváros," preventing the team from progressing further, will play against: "Freiburg"; "Crvena zvezda"; "KuPS"; "Hearts"; "Jablonec" and "CSKA Sofia". 

                  Ruslan Malinovskyi has become a player for the Turkish club Trabzonspor05.06.26, 21:52 • 4172 views

                  Pavlo Isenko and Oleksandr Romanchuk’s Romanian "Universitatea Craiova" will play against: "Brighton"; "Getafe"; "Kairat"; "Inter; (Andorra)"; "Egnatia" and "Copenhagen," which eliminated Zhytomyr’s "Polissia". 

                  "Polissya" lost to "Copenhagen" by a majority and was eliminated from the Conference League29.07.26, 22:23 • 3372 views

                  David Fesyuk and Adam Guram’s Croatian "Hajduk" will face: "Ajax";

                  "Midtjylland"; "Lincoln"; "Nordsjælland"; "Thun"; "Sint-Truiden". 

                  Andrii Demchenko and Eldar Kuliyev’s Georgian "Iberia 1999" will play against: "Copenhagen"; "Crvena zvezda"; "Getafe"; "Sint-Truiden"; "Jablonec," "Mjällby". 

                  Eduard Sobol’s Czech "Jablonec" will face: "Freiburg"; "Brighton"; "Lugano"; "Trabzonspor"; "Riga"; "Iberia 1999". 

                  Each team will play six different opponents in single-leg matches—three at home and three away. The eight best teams at the end of the league phase will advance directly to the round of 16. The teams finishing in places 9–24 will play in an additional playoff round for the right to advance to the round of 16. 

                  Conference League 2026/27 main-round schedule:

                  • Matchday 1: October 15, 2026;
                    • Matchday 2: October 22, 2026;
                      • Matchday 3: November 5, 2026;
                        • Matchday 4: November 26, 2026;
                          • Matchday 5: December 10, 2026;
                            • Matchday 6: December 17, 2026.

                              We remind you 

                              On Thursday, August 27, the 2026–2027 Champions League group-stage draw took place in Monaco. As a result, Donetsk’s "Shakhtar" learned its group opponents. 

                              Pavlo Bashynskyi

                              SportsNews of the World
                              2026 FIFA World Cup
                              Monaco
                              Shakhtar (Donetsk)