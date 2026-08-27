Tsyhankov has moved from "Girona" to "Ajax"

Photo: www.instagram.com/afcajax

Ukraine national team and Spanish "Girona" winger Viktor Tsyhankov has joined Dutch club "Ajax." The club's press service reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"Ajax" has reached an agreement with "Girona" and Viktor Tsyhankov regarding the forward's transfer. The 28-year-old winger signed a contract in Amsterdam that will run until June 30, 2029 - the club stated.

"We are very pleased that Viktor has signed a contract with us. With his arrival, an experienced player has joined the squad who will immediately strengthen the team. In addition, he is well acquainted with the style of play we aim to implement. We are working to ensure that he is ready to take the field as soon as possible," said "Ajax" technical director Jordi Cruyff.

The club also added that Tsyhankov will play under Míchel, the former coach of "Girona," under whose management the winger played for three years.

Tsyhankov will wear number 11 at "Ajax."

Additional information

Tsyhankov joined "Girona" from Kyiv's "Dynamo" in January 2023 for €5 million. As reported by the media, the agreement between "Dynamo" and "Girona" concluded during Tsyhankov's transfer in 2023 included 50% of the player's next sale if the transfer fee amounted to at least €5 million.

Instead, according to the Transfermarkt portal, "Ajax" paid "Girona" €4 million for the Ukrainian's transfer, meaning that "Dynamo" will not receive any funds from the player's transfer.

We remind you

The scandal surrounding Viktor Tsyhankov is gaining momentum following "Girona's" opening match in Segunda. Spanish media reported that Tsyhankov, as well as another Ukrainian, Vladyslav Vanat, refused to come on as substitutes, and that there was a conflict in the dressing room.

Spanish club "Girona" has launched disciplinary proceedings against the club and Ukraine national team winger Viktor Tsyhankov over his recent behavior.