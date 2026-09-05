Spain recorded its highest temperature ever in September – the air heated up to 45.7°C

A temperature of 45.7°C was recorded in Spain—the highest temperature ever recorded in September in the country's history of observations. Euronews reports this, citing Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), writes UNN.

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The record temperature was recorded in the city of El Granado in the southwest of the country. The figure equaled the previous September record, set in Montoro in 2016.

This week, temperatures above 40°C affected a large part of southern and western Spain. The 45.7°C reading also became the highest temperature recorded in the country since the beginning of 2026.

Spain is seeing an acceleration in warming

AEMET reported that the period from January to August was the hottest in the entire history of observations. The agency called this an "unmistakable sign that warming is accelerating in Spain."

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Earlier, July also became the hottest month in the country's entire history of observations. According to the Spanish Institute of Public Health, nearly 4,500 heat-related deaths have been registered since June 1.

Extreme temperatures are accompanied by drought and low river levels, which are already affecting economic activity in the country.

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