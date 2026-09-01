Summer 2026 was the hottest on record in Britain

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
06:02 PM • 1276 views
The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"
05:01 PM • 9896 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education
04:05 PM • 10552 views
Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 12516 views
Russia's incessant attacks on Ukraine - expert says how long the enemy has the resources to sustain them
02:33 PM • 13584 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo
01:32 PM • 12860 views
The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine — should we expect colder weather?
September 1, 11:04 AM • 16066 views
Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount
Exclusive
September 1, 10:30 AM • 14708 views
Forgery of medical documents at Odrex: the patient’s widow asks to be admitted to a meeting of the commission of the Odesa Regional State Administration’s Health DepartmentPhoto
September 1, 10:17 AM • 12023 views
What a high-rise building in Kyiv looks like after the Russian UAV strike on September 1 — photo reportPhoto
September 1, 10:16 AM • 11412 views
EU is seeking interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s air defense, including beyond the bloc’s borders - Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
81%
750mm
Popular news
NATO and the EU are pressuring Spain and Greece over Patriot missiles for Ukraine - BloombergSeptember 1, 08:41 AM • 5276 views
The Cabinet of Ministers is introducing a strict regime of budgetary spending cuts; UAH 70 billion has already been found.September 1, 11:17 AM • 6198 views
Mykhailo Fedorov obtained a deferment from military service four days after his dismissal — the TCC's official response was publishedPhotoSeptember 1, 11:59 AM • 13298 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work Photo01:43 PM • 13685 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideo02:21 PM • 6856 views
Publications
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education05:01 PM • 9878 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work Photo01:43 PM • 13731 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
September 1, 09:05 AM • 20345 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 28209 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 30708 views
Actual people
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Yurii Ihnat
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo02:33 PM • 13584 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideo02:21 PM • 6926 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 20628 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 19010 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 19183 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Social network
Brent Crude
Financial Times

Summer 2026 was the hottest on record in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

The average summer temperature reached a record 16.5°C, surpassing the 2025 high. The heat was accompanied by fires and drought.

Summer 2026 was the hottest on record in Britain

According to preliminary statistical data, summer 2026 was declared the hottest in the United Kingdom since records began in 1884, reports UNN, citing Sky News.

The summer of 2026 in Britain surpassed the previous record, set just last year, while numerous weather records have been set repeatedly in recent years.

In Germany, grapes are being harvested record-early due to the heat: the harvest is expected to be smaller28.08.26, 18:39 • 11889 views

In 2026, the average temperature in June, July and August, both during the day and at night, was the highest ever recorded — despite cooler conditions in areas to the north and a colder end to August.

It stood at 16.5°C during the day and at night, surpassing the previous seasonal high of 16.1°C set last year, the meteorological service reported.

This summer will be remembered for devastating wildfires, suffocating, restless nights and a landscape scorched yellow by drought that affected two-thirds of England and all of Wales.

Amid heatwaves in Europe, at least 35,000 additional deaths recorded26.08.26, 08:58 • 4358 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Wales
England
Great Britain