According to preliminary statistical data, summer 2026 was declared the hottest in the United Kingdom since records began in 1884, reports UNN, citing Sky News.

The summer of 2026 in Britain surpassed the previous record, set just last year, while numerous weather records have been set repeatedly in recent years.

In Germany, grapes are being harvested record-early due to the heat: the harvest is expected to be smaller

In 2026, the average temperature in June, July and August, both during the day and at night, was the highest ever recorded — despite cooler conditions in areas to the north and a colder end to August.

It stood at 16.5°C during the day and at night, surpassing the previous seasonal high of 16.1°C set last year, the meteorological service reported.

This summer will be remembered for devastating wildfires, suffocating, restless nights and a landscape scorched yellow by drought that affected two-thirds of England and all of Wales.

Amid heatwaves in Europe, at least 35,000 additional deaths recorded