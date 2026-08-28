In Germany, grapes are being harvested record-early due to the heat: the harvest is expected to be smaller

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 9576 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
12:36 PM • 15364 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
12:21 PM • 19069 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
11:37 AM • 15894 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:21 AM • 17517 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
August 28, 09:56 AM • 27344 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 27922 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
August 28, 08:33 AM • 19720 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 28, 07:43 AM • 21905 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
August 28, 07:30 AM • 27736 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1m/s
46%
754mm
Popular news
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 53163 views
General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposesAugust 28, 07:36 AM • 18252 views
Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv againAugust 28, 07:57 AM • 23564 views
"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speaker11:14 AM • 11072 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhoto12:59 PM • 10428 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 9602 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhoto12:59 PM • 10458 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory12:21 PM • 19079 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 27345 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 27922 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Igor Kolomoisky
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 53197 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 85606 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 83046 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 122258 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 105237 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Mushrooms
BM-27 Uragan
BM-30 Smerch

In Germany, grapes are being harvested record-early due to the heat: the harvest is expected to be smaller

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Due to the hot summer, grapes in Germany ripened several weeks earlier. The drought could reduce the harvest by 30% and make the wine stronger.

In Germany, grapes are being harvested record-early due to the heat: the harvest is expected to be smaller

In Germany, winegrowers have begun harvesting grapes unusually early—earlier than ever since regular observations began. The reason is a long and hot summer: the grapes ripened several weeks earlier than usual, UNN reports, citing DW.

"Some winegrowers even had to interrupt their vacations because of this," Ernst Büscher, a representative of the German Wine Institute, told Tagesschau on the ARD television channel.

Just a few decades ago, September was the main month for harvesting grapes. Now the timing is constantly shifting. Winegrower Simon Schreiber recalls: "When I began my training in 2010, the harvest took place in the middle or at the end of September. And now it is in mid-August!"

The heat is changing not only the winegrowers' calendar but also the wine itself. The more sun, the more sugar accumulates in the grapes, making the wine stronger. And that is not exactly what the market wants at present: buyers are increasingly choosing lighter wines with lower alcohol content. In addition, intense heat can cause grapes to lose some of the acidity characteristic of German wines.

The earliest grape harvest in history has begun in Champagne due to heat and drought20.08.26, 10:52 • 10521 view

Nevertheless, winegrowers hope that the 2026 harvest will be good in terms of quality. However, there will most likely be noticeably fewer grapes. Due to the drought, the berries remained small in many regions. Winegrower Johannes Kopp from Sinsheim says that his farm expects around 30% fewer grapes than usual.

This is particularly unpleasant for the industry: winegrowers' costs are rising, while buyers are not prepared to pay much more for a bottle. According to ARD, five euros remains a psychological threshold for many supermarket shoppers. Thus, the current season has turned out to be paradoxical: the grapes ripened record early—but there may be less wine itself.

Amid heatwaves in Europe, at least 35,000 additional deaths recorded26.08.26, 08:58 • 3993 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldAgronomy news
Germany