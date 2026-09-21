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Vance confirmed Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting in New York on September 22 or 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

J.D. Vance confirmed plans for a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in New York. He expects progress but called the war difficult to resolve.

Vance confirmed Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting in New York on September 22 or 23

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York and expressed hope for progress as a result of the talks. Vance said this in a comment to Fox News, UNN reports.

"I think he will meet with President Zelenskyy tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. So I am confident that good progress will be made," Vance said.

According to the U.S. vice president, the meeting may take place on September 22 or 23, while world leaders are in New York for events connected with the UN General Assembly.

Details

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had agreed to meet with Trump in New York. He emphasized that the talks could be important for further diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. Reuters also confirmed the agreement on the meeting.

Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded21.09.26, 16:47 • 11981 view

However, Vance does not share his optimism on this issue, calling the Russian-Ukrainian war one of the most difficult international conflicts to resolve. According to him, despite everything,  the Trump administration continues to work on finding ways to end it.

"This matter is difficult to resolve, without a doubt, but I would rather work for a president who has energetically tried to solve the problem and continues to work on it. Do I believe that it will ultimately be resolved? Yes. It is only a matter of time," the U.S. vice president said.

Context

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is expected to take place against the backdrop of continued diplomatic contacts between Kyiv and Washington regarding possible ways to end the war. Zelenskyy previously emphasized that security, protecting people's lives, and energy security remain among the topics of talks with the United States.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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