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Sybiga called for the Lukashenko regime to be held accountable for complicity in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Andrii Sybiha said that Belarus supports Russian aggression with resources and infrastructure. He called for Lukashenko to be brought before a tribunal.

Sybiga called for the Lukashenko regime to be held accountable for complicity in the war against Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on international partners to increase pressure on the regime of alexander lukashenko, which continues to support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine following an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, UNN writes.

Details

Sybiha emphasized that minsk remains a key ally of moscow, while Belarusian territory, military infrastructure, and resources are being used to support Russia’s war machine.

Pressure on the regimes in moscow and minsk will be effective only when it has no exceptions or compromises. Russian missiles make no exceptions when they kill civilians in Ukraine. Therefore, there can be no exceptions in the pressure on them either—for Russian oligarchs or for Belarusian resources

– the minister said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for lukashenko to be held accountable

According to Sybiha, Belarus supplies components and materials for Russia’s war machine, deepens military integration with moscow, and its oil refineries are becoming increasingly important for supplying russia with fuel.

The regime in minsk is inseparable from the regime in moscow. It has no agency of its own. Therefore, there should be no illusions or attempts to present wishful thinking as reality in our policy toward the lukashenko regime

– Sybiha emphasized.

The Foreign Minister also stated that lukashenko and senior officials of his regime must be held accountable for complicity in Russia’s aggression.

Belarus is complicit in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. We have taken all the necessary legal steps to ensure that accountability is properly imposed. lukashenko and senior officials of his regime must stand trial before the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, just like putin and his officials

– the minister noted.

At the same time, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine distinguishes between the lukashenko regime and the Belarusian people. He reported that dialogue with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Belarusian democratic forces had been intensified.

 

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
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Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
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