The French magazine "France Football" has announced the nominees for the 2026 Kopa Trophy. The list includes 10 players, including the current holder of the trophy, Lamine Yamal, as well as players nominated for the first time, reports UNN.

Details

This year, 10 players are competing for the Kopa Trophy — an annual football award named after French striker Raymond Kopa, presented since 2018 to the best young footballer under the age of 21.

They include 18-year-old Bosnian Juventus forward Kerim Alajbegovic, who spent last season with Bayer 04, making 54 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 6 assists.

The 18-year-old Moroccan defensive midfielder of Manchester City, Ayoub Bouaddi, who joined the Citizens from Lille for €95 million. He made 55 appearances for the French club, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.

The 19-year-old world champion with Spain, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí, who received the award for the best young player at the World Cup.

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Next is 19-year-old Real Madrid teammate of Andriy Lunin, Yan Diamonde, who joined the Whites from Leipzig this season for €125 million.

Next on the list is 18-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Lennart Karl, who at his young age made 44 appearances for the Munich club last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 8 assists.

Making the shortlist for the first time is 20-year-old Bournemouth player Eli Junior Kroupi, who scored 16 goals in 40 matches.

Nominated for the third time is 19-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who has already won this award twice.

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PSG teammate of Illia Zabarnyi, Warren Zaïre-Emery, was nominated for the second time.

With PSG, Zaïre-Emery won the Champions League for the second consecutive time and also won the French Championship, the Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

PSG wins the Champions League for the second consecutive time after a penalty shootout against Arsenal

Aston Villa's 20-year-old Swiss newcomer Johan Manzambi also made this year's list of nominees for the first time. Last season, playing for Freiburg, Manzambi made 61 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 8 assists.

Rounding out the list of 10 nominees is 20-year-old Bayer 04 midfielder Ibrahim Maza, who made 61 appearances for the Pharmacists, scoring 7 goals and providing 7 assists.



France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin Award