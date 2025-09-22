Lamine Yamal and Vicky Lopez recognized as the best young players in the world

$41.250.00
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 17279 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 23015 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 34096 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 50216 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 48959 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 26845 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 46933 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24422 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34730 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhotoSeptember 22, 10:21 AM • 20857 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 17490 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 32814 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 20987 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideo02:33 PM • 6160 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 32919 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 34096 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 50216 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 48959 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 46933 views
Lamine Yamal and Vicky Lopez recognized as the best young players in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal received the award for the best young player of the 2024/25 season. Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez became the best young female player in the world.

Lamine Yamal and Vicky Lopez recognized as the best young players in the world

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal won the award for the best young player of the 2024/25 season, and Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez became the best young female player in the world, UNN reports.

Details

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane announced the best young player in the world: Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez became the best young female player in the world.

Recall

Louis Vuitton presented a case in which the Ballon d'Or award (Golden Ball) will be presented, specially created to store prestigious awards for male and female football players.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Louis Vuitton