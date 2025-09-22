Lamine Yamal and Vicky Lopez recognized as the best young players in the world
Kyiv • UNN
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal received the award for the best young player of the 2024/25 season. Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez became the best young female player in the world.
Details
Former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane announced the best young player in the world: Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.
Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez became the best young female player in the world.
Recall
