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Marquinhos received UEFA’s “Respect: Beyond the Game” first award

Kyiv • UNN

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The PSG captain supported Gabriel after his decisive miss in the 2026 Champions League final. UEFA recognized this gesture of humanity.

Marquinhos received UEFA’s “Respect: Beyond the Game” first award

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos received UEFA’s "Respect: Beyond the Game" award, presented for actions embodying empathy, dignity, solidarity and respect in European football, reports UNN

Details 

UEFA presented Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos with the first "Respect: Beyond the Game" award ("Respect: Beyond the Game" - ed.), recognizing an act of sportsmanship that put humanity above competition during one of the season’s most emotional moments.

Immediately after the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, Marquinhos supported Arsenal defender Gabriel, his fellow Brazilian and opponent that evening. 

Instead of joining the celebrations, the PSG captain went to support his colleague, whose missed penalty in the shootout decided the outcome of the season’s match.

"Marquinhos had just won the most prestigious trophy in European club football. And his first instinct was not to celebrate, but to cross the pitch to embrace and encourage his opponent at the most difficult moment of his career. Football is full of moments that seem extraordinary. This moment was also deeply human — and that is precisely why it will be remembered for a long time," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. 

The "Respect: Beyond the Game" award is a new annual honor for actions embodying empathy, dignity, solidarity and respect in European football.

Created as part of UEFA’s "Respect" platform, which has promoted positive values in European football for more than two decades, the award is presented to players, coaches, technical staff, referees and fans across all UEFA competitions. It will become a permanent feature of the UEFA calendar.

Previously 

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout and won the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive time. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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