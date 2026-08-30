Luzan won gold at the World Championships in the 200-metre canoe single

Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan won the gold medal at the 2026 World Canoe Sprint Championships, which are being held in Poznań, Poland. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

At the World Championships in Poznań, the Ukrainian won the women’s 200-metre canoe singles title for the second consecutive time. Liudmyla completed her winning race in 44.40 seconds.

Thus, the Ukrainian became only the second athlete in history and the first representative of Europe to successfully defend the world title in this discipline. Before her, only Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe had managed to win the women’s 200-metre canoe singles event at the World Championships twice in a row.

Liudmyla’s success on the international stage began back in 2015. That year, the 18-year-old Ukrainian won two silver medals at the World Junior Championships in Montemor-o-Velho—in the 200- and 500-metre events — the statement said.

Since then, Liudmyla has become one of the leading athletes in women’s canoeing worldwide. Her achievements include three Olympic medals, two European Games medals, nine world titles and eight European titles.

Ukrainians Luzan and Rybachok win "silver" at the world championships in the 500-meter canoe double