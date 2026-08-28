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Ukrainians Luzan and Rybachok win "silver" at the world championships in the 500-meter canoe double

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok finished second in the 500-meter canoe double. On Saturday, they will compete in the 200-meter final.

Ukrainians Luzan and Rybachok win "silver" at the world championships in the 500-meter canoe double

Ukrainians Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok won the "silver" medal at the World Championships in the 500-meter canoe double, UNN reports, citing the NOC.

Details

The 2026 World Kayak and Canoe Championships are underway in Poznań, Poland — the main event of the competitive season for athletes in this sport. The competition is taking place from August 26 to 30, with 22 Ukrainian athletes representing Ukraine at the World Championships.  

Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok won the first medal for the Ukrainian team. The reigning European champions finished second, losing to the German duo by 0.63 seconds.  

Symbolically, it was in Poznań five years ago that Liudmyla and Anastasiia became European champions together for the first time, launching Ukraine’s successful medal streak in this discipline.

For Liudmyla Luzan, who is competing at her milestone 10th World Championships, this is already her 12th medal at the tournament. Anastasiia Rybachok has reached the World Championships podium for the fifth time.  

Anastasiia and Liudmyla have one more final ahead of them — in the 200-meter canoe double on Saturday at 16:06. 

Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk wins gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships16.08.26, 17:09 • 25769 views

Antonina Tumanova

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