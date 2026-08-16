Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk wins gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Kyiv • UNN
Taisiia Onofriichuk won the hoop final at the 2026 World Championships in Frankfurt, scoring 30.700 points. This is Ukraine's first victory at the World Championships in this sport since 2013.
The leader of Ukraine’s rhythmic gymnastics team, Taisiia Onofriichuk, won the gold medal in the hoop final at the 2026 World Championships. This was reported by UNN, citing the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation.
Details
Ukraine’s rhythmic gymnastics team athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk won gold at the World Championships, which are currently taking place in Frankfurt, Germany. She mastered the hoop routine, scoring an incredible 30.700 points and winning gold
The Ukrainian athlete scored 30.700 points, finishing ahead of silver medalist Sofia Raffaeli of Italy (30.500) and Germany’s Darja Varfolomeev (30.400).
Additionally
The last time Ukraine won at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships was in 2013, when Hanna Rizatdinova took the top prize in the hoop event.
Recall
The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine recognized Taisiia Onofriichuk as the best athlete of May after she won bronze at the European Championships.