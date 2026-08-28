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Ukraine's national basketball team began its 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Ukraine defeated Greece 82:76 in the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. It was the team's fifth victory in seven qualifying matches.

Ukraine's national basketball team began its 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory

Ukraine's national basketball team defeated Greece 82:76 at the start of the second round of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. The Ukrainian Basketball Federation reports this, UNN reports. 

Details 

The Ukrainian team started the game actively and won the first quarter 24:19. In the second ten-minute period, Greece evened the game and briefly took the lead, although the Ukrainian basketball players still went into the halftime break with a 3-point advantage — 40:37.

After the halftime break, the course of the game did not change — Ukraine tried to stay ahead, but the Greeks remained close, maintaining the tension of the match.

The decisive moment was Ukraine's run in the fourth quarter — with four minutes remaining, our team took a 13-point lead, largely thanks to a series of successful three-pointers. However, Greece still managed to "make things tense," going on a run and reducing its deficit to 6 points.

In the end, Ukraine held on and won 82:76.

The game's top scorer was Oleksandr Kovliar, who recorded 18 points.

Ukraine secured its fifth victory in seven 2027 World Cup qualifying matches and strengthened its position in second place in the standings.

The "blue and yellow" will play their next 2027 World Cup qualifying match against Montenegro on Monday, August 31, at 21:30 Kyiv time.

Recall 

Ukraine's men's national basketball team defeated Georgia in the fight to advance to the next round of the 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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