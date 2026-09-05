The Ukrainian socca national team lost to Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, which is taking place in Germany, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine took the lead in the 8th minute after a goal by Yurii Shcherytsia, who followed up on the rebound.

In the final minute of the first half, after reviewing the video replay, the referee awarded a shootout to Ukraine's goal, which De Lima confidently converted.

In the second half, Ukraine regained the lead thanks to Serhii Hibalo's volley into the top corner.

A few minutes later, De Lima equalized, completing his brace, and in the final minute of the match, Raul Stedile scored the winning goal — 3:2.

It should be noted that Ukraine won all its matches in the group stage without conceding a single goal, defeating Lebanon (2:0), Pakistan (6:0), and Georgia (3:0), and then overcame Australia (2:1) in the round of 16.

Additional information

Socca is a team ball sport, a form of football played in a 6-a-side format. This sport differs from minifootball in the number of players and the larger size of the field. Socca is played in two halves of 20 or 25 minutes each. Teams consist of a goalkeeper and five outfield players. Matches are played on both natural and synthetic turf. The field measures 30×50 m, and the goals measure 2×5 m.

The Ukrainian socca national team was established in 2022, and the following year it won silver at the 2023 World Cup.

Some upcoming UPL matches will kick off early