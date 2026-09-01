Some upcoming UPL matches will kick off early

The Directorate of the Ukrainian Premier League has made adjustments to the start times of certain matches in the 5th round of the UPL Championship season 2026/27 due to prolonged alerts in the regions. This was reported by the UPL press service, as reported by UNN.

The Directorate of the Ukrainian Premier League has made adjustments to the start times of certain matches in the 5th round of the UPL Championship season 2026/27. The changes were approved taking into account the current security situation in Ukraine and the negative trend of an increase in the number and duration of air raid alerts in various regions of the country - the statement said.

The 5th round of the UPL will take place:

September 4 (Friday): “Chornomorets” - “Livyi Bereh” 13:00; “Polissia” - “Kudrivka” 18:00;

September 5 (Saturday): “Kryvbas” - “Kolos” 13:00; “Kharkiv” - “Obolon” 13:00 (was scheduled to start at 15:30); “Karpaty” - “Shakhtar” 18:00;

September 6 (Sunday): “Dynamo” - “LNZ” 13:00 (was scheduled to start at 18:00); “Veres” - “Zorya” 15:30; “Epitsentr” - “Bukovyna” 18:00 (was scheduled to start at 13:00).

Additional information

Since last Thursday and to this day, Ukraine has been under constant attacks by Russian drones, which has caused some matches in the 4th round of the UPL to be interrupted.

For example, the match between "LNZ" and "Veres" lasted 6.5 hours.

The match began at 15:30, but 12 minutes before the end of regular time it was interrupted due to an air raid alert. The match resumed only at 19:45, but a few minutes later the alert sounded again and the match was suspended once more.

The teams began completing the match at 22:00, and "Veres" secured a narrow 1:0 victory.

The match between "Zorya" and "Kharkiv", which began on August 30 in Kyiv, was completed on August 31. "Kharkiv" won 3:0.

We remind you

The Ukrainian Football Premier League officially presented the schedule of matches for the 2026/27 season.