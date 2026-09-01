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Ukrainian Football Cup: Round of 32 match schedule determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Round of 32 matches of the Ukrainian Cup will take place on September 8–10, 16 and 17. "Nyva" will play "Dynamo," while "Vilkhivtsi" will face "Shakhtar."

Ukrainian Football Cup: Round of 32 match schedule determined

On Tuesday, September 1, the schedule for the Round of 32 matches of the 2026/27 Ukrainian Football Cup was determined. The matches will take place on September 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17. The tournament’s press service reports, according to UNN.

Details

The following matches will be played on September 8:

  • at 13:00 “Olimpiya” - “Kryvbas”;
    • at 15:00 “Bazys” - “Mayak”.

      September 9:

      • at 11:00 “Viktoriya” - “Metalist”;
        • at 12:00 “Karbon” - “Epitsentr”;
          • at 13:00 “Probiy Horodenka” - “Oleksandriya”;
            • at 14:00 “Novyi Rozdil” - “Ahrotekh”;
              • at 15:00 “Ahrobiznes” - “Livyi Bereh”;
                • at 16:00 “Feniks Mariupol” - “Zorya”;
                  • at 18:00 “Polissya” - “Kudrivka”.

                    September 10:

                    • at 15:30 “Nyva” - “Dynamo”.

                      September 16:

                      • at 14:00 “Prykarpattya” - “Kharkiv”;
                        • at 15:00 “Kulykiv-Bilka” - “Veres”;
                          • at 16:00 “Bukovyna” - “LNZ”.

                            September 17:

                            • at 11:00 “Trostianets” - “Chernihiv”;
                              • at 15:00 “Vilkhivtsi” - “Shakhtar”;
                                • at 15:30 “Kolos” - “Karpaty”.

                                  Additional information

                                  The draw for the Round of 32 of the 2025/26 Ukrainian Football Cup took place at the Football House in Kyiv on Thursday, August 27. 

                                  At this stage of the draw, 5 representatives of the Amateur Football Federation were included: "Novyi Rozdil" (Novyi Rozdil), "Ahrotekh" (Tyshkivka), "Bazys" (Kochubiivka), "Mayak" (Sarny) and "Olimpiya" (Savintsi).

                                  4 clubs from the PFL Second League: "Trostianets" (Sumy), "Nyva" (Vinnytsia), "Vilkhivtsi" (Zakarpattia region) and "Karbon" (Cherkasy).

                                  9 clubs from the PFL First League: "Kulykiv-Bilka" (Kulykiv), "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya), "Feniks-Mariupol" (Mariupol), "Ahrobiznes" (Volochysk), "Chernihiv" (Chernihiv), "Probiy" (Horodenka), "Viktoriya" (Sumy), "Prykarpattya-Blaho" (Ivano-Frankivsk) and "Metalist" (Kharkiv).

                                  14 Ukrainian Premier League clubs: "Livyi Bereh" (Kyiv), "Shakhtar" (Donetsk), "Dynamo" (Kyiv), "Polissya" (Zhytomyr), LNZ (Cherkasy), "Kudrivka" (Kudrivka), "Kolos" (Kovalivka), "Kryvbas" (Kryvyi Rih), "Karpaty" (Lviv), "Zorya" (Luhansk), "Epitsentr" (Kamianets-Podilskyi), "Veres" (Rivne), "Kharkiv" (Kharkiv) and "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi).

                                  Ukrainian Football Cup: the Round of 32 matchups have been determined27.08.26, 15:00 • 6030 views

                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

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