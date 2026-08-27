Ukrainian Football Cup: the Round of 32 matchups have been determined

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
10:48 AM • 19236 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
10:37 AM • 19083 views
The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missing
09:50 AM • 26625 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
09:43 AM • 22751 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
09:14 AM • 29899 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
08:54 AM • 24928 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
08:29 AM • 29412 views
55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry
06:19 AM • 29878 views
Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight
August 27, 05:33 AM • 26573 views
Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damagedPhoto
August 27, 04:30 AM • 31271 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
46%
755mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 27, 04:00 AM • 27864 views
Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against UkraineAugust 27, 04:44 AM • 29833 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhotoAugust 27, 05:17 AM • 40591 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 60140 views
In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor09:21 AM • 25295 views
Publications
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 60637 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 75864 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 74064 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 76504 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 91186 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Viktor Tsygankov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 58744 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 43068 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 66280 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 64242 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 65651 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system
Heating
Financial Times
ATACMS

Ukrainian Football Cup: the Round of 32 matchups have been determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Round of 32 matchups for the 2025/26 Ukrainian Cup season have been determined. The matches will take place from September 8 to 14 as single-leg ties, with penalties in the event of a draw.

Ukrainian Football Cup: the Round of 32 matchups have been determined
Photo: kubok.uaf.ua

At the House of Football in Kyiv on Thursday, August 27, the draw for the Round of 32 of the 2025/26 Ukrainian Football Cup took place, UNN reports. 

Details 

At this stage of the draw, 5 representatives of the Amateur Football Federation were included: "Novyi Rozdil" (Novyi Rozdil), "Agrotekh" (Tyshkivka), "Bazys" (Kochubiivka), "Maiak" (Sarny) and "Olimpiia" (Savintsi).

4 clubs from the PFL Second League: "Trostianets" (Sumy), "Nyva" (Vinnytsia), "Vilkhivtsi" (Zakarpattia region) and "Karbon" (Cherkasy). 

9 clubs from the PFL First League: "Kulykiv-Bilka" (Kulykiv), "Oleksandriia" (Oleksandriia), "Feniks-Mariupol" (Mariupol), "Ahrobiznes" (Volochysk), "Chernihiv" (Chernihiv), "Probiy" (Horodenka), "Viktoriia" (Sumy), "Prykarpattia-Blaho" (Ivano-Frankivsk) and "Metalist" (Kharkiv).

14 clubs from the Ukrainian Premier League: "Livyi Bereh" (Kyiv), "Shakhtar" (Donetsk), "Dynamo" (Kyiv), "Polissia" (Zhytomyr), LNZ (Cherkasy), "Kudrivka" (Kudrivka), "Kolos" (Kovalivka), "Kryvbas" (Kryvyi Rih), "Karpaty" (Lviv), "Zoria" (Luhansk), "Epitsentr" (Kamianets-Podilskyi), "Veres" (Rivne), "Kharkiv" (Kharkiv) and "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi).

The Round of 32 pairings were determined by the draw: 

  • “Ahrobiznes” – “Livyi Bereh”;
    • “Kolos” – “Karpaty”;
      • “Nyva” – “Dynamo”;
        • “Prykarpattia-Blaho” – “Kharkiv”;
          • “Novyi Rozdil” – “Agrotekh”;
            • “Feniks-Mariupol” – “Zoria”;
              • “Probiy” – “Oleksandriia”;
                • “Maiak” – “Bazys”;
                  • “Trostianets” – “Chernihiv”;
                    • “Kulykiv-Bilka” – “Veres”;
                      • “Viktoriia” – “Metalist”;
                        • “Bukovyna” – “LNZ”;
                          • “Karbon” – “Epitsentr”;
                            • “Olimpiia” – “Kryvbas”;
                              • “Polissia” – “Kudrivka”;
                                • “Vilkhivtsi” – “Shakhtar”.

                                  The scheduled dates for the Round of 32 are September 8–14.

                                  The ties at this stage will consist of a single match. In the event of a draw after regular time, a penalty shootout will take place immediately.

                                  Recall 

                                  Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated FC "Chernihiv" 3:1 in the Ukrainian Cup final at Arena Lviv. Kyiv captain Vitalii Buialskyi scored twice, while Andrii Yarmolenko scored his team's third goal. 

                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                  Sports
                                  Kyiv