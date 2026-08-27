Ukrainian Football Cup: the Round of 32 matchups have been determined

Photo: kubok.uaf.ua

At the House of Football in Kyiv on Thursday, August 27, the draw for the Round of 32 of the 2025/26 Ukrainian Football Cup took place, UNN reports.

Details

At this stage of the draw, 5 representatives of the Amateur Football Federation were included: "Novyi Rozdil" (Novyi Rozdil), "Agrotekh" (Tyshkivka), "Bazys" (Kochubiivka), "Maiak" (Sarny) and "Olimpiia" (Savintsi).

4 clubs from the PFL Second League: "Trostianets" (Sumy), "Nyva" (Vinnytsia), "Vilkhivtsi" (Zakarpattia region) and "Karbon" (Cherkasy).

9 clubs from the PFL First League: "Kulykiv-Bilka" (Kulykiv), "Oleksandriia" (Oleksandriia), "Feniks-Mariupol" (Mariupol), "Ahrobiznes" (Volochysk), "Chernihiv" (Chernihiv), "Probiy" (Horodenka), "Viktoriia" (Sumy), "Prykarpattia-Blaho" (Ivano-Frankivsk) and "Metalist" (Kharkiv).

14 clubs from the Ukrainian Premier League: "Livyi Bereh" (Kyiv), "Shakhtar" (Donetsk), "Dynamo" (Kyiv), "Polissia" (Zhytomyr), LNZ (Cherkasy), "Kudrivka" (Kudrivka), "Kolos" (Kovalivka), "Kryvbas" (Kryvyi Rih), "Karpaty" (Lviv), "Zoria" (Luhansk), "Epitsentr" (Kamianets-Podilskyi), "Veres" (Rivne), "Kharkiv" (Kharkiv) and "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi).

The Round of 32 pairings were determined by the draw:

“Ahrobiznes” – “Livyi Bereh”;

“Kolos” – “Karpaty”;

“Nyva” – “Dynamo”;

“Prykarpattia-Blaho” – “Kharkiv”;

“Novyi Rozdil” – “Agrotekh”;

“Feniks-Mariupol” – “Zoria”;

“Probiy” – “Oleksandriia”;

“Maiak” – “Bazys”;

“Trostianets” – “Chernihiv”;

“Kulykiv-Bilka” – “Veres”;

“Viktoriia” – “Metalist”;

“Bukovyna” – “LNZ”;

“Karbon” – “Epitsentr”;

“Olimpiia” – “Kryvbas”;

“Polissia” – “Kudrivka”;

“Vilkhivtsi” – “Shakhtar”.

The scheduled dates for the Round of 32 are September 8–14.

The ties at this stage will consist of a single match. In the event of a draw after regular time, a penalty shootout will take place immediately.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated FC "Chernihiv" 3:1 in the Ukrainian Cup final at Arena Lviv. Kyiv captain Vitalii Buialskyi scored twice, while Andrii Yarmolenko scored his team's third goal.