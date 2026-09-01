Two more ships were attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving a report of an attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a second report of an incident involving a tanker in nearby waters, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

In the first report, UKMTO said that on Monday a tanker was struck by three projectiles while departing the Persian Gulf through the strait east of Oman. According to the monitoring agency, there were no reports of casualties on board or any environmental impact resulting from the attack.

In the second report, UKMTO said that on Monday, off the coast of Oman, also east of the strait, it received a report "involving a tanker and military forces." No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The U.S. military commander stated that the Strait of Hormuz had been cleared of mines, but allies doubt this