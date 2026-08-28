The U.S. military commander stated that the Strait of Hormuz had been cleared of mines, but allies doubt this

U.S. forces have cleared international shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz of Iranian mines, said U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper. At the same time, Washington's allies believe that the strait may still be mined, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

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Cooper said that over the past several months, U.S. forces had been conducting an operation to clear shipping routes of mines. U.S. Navy divers and SEALs, as well as aircraft, were involved.

The circumstances were, to put it mildly, difficult and dangerous, but we got the job done - Cooper said.

According to him, international shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz are currently open, and vessel traffic is increasing. The strait is a key route for transporting oil, natural gas, and fertilizers from the Middle East.

U.S. allies doubt that the strait has been fully cleared of mines

At the same time, U.S. allies are privately warning that the Strait of Hormuz is likely still mined. People familiar with U.S. assessments believe that the operation carried out may not have neutralized all the mines installed by Iran.

Trump called the idea of turning the Strait of Hormuz into U.S. territory wonderful

According to them, approximately 80–150 mines are involved. At the same time, U.S. officials reject this assessment and say that the figures cited are outdated.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously called the Strait of Hormuz "very functional" and repeated the claim that there were no mines in it. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said that 130 million barrels of oil had passed through the strait over the past 14 days.

Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz is "already partially open" and will fully open on Friday