Trump called the idea of turning the Strait of Hormuz into U.S. territory wonderful

U.S. President Donald Trump said that turning the Strait of Hormuz into U.S. territory was an "excellent idea," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Trump was asked to elaborate on his comments last week that the Strait of Hormuz would become U.S. territory "very soon."

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"It’s a great idea. I mean, we control it through a blockade, and I like the idea of declaring it a territory. Now we fully control the strait. They [Iran] can cause inconveniences, they can plant a mine in the water, but the blockade has proven very effective," Trump said.

He also said that the U.S. does not seek an extension of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, whose term expired today.

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