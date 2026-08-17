Iran wants a deal, but not the one the US needs - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to make a deal but is not going to make the kind of deal that he believes is necessary, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Trump was asked whether the US had moved closer to reaching a deal to end Iran’s nuclear program.

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"They want to make a deal, but they’re not going to make the kind of deal that I think is necessary," the US president said.

"We are involved in it for one reason: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons," Trump added.

Trump stated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is the main goal of the United States