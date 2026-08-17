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Iran must "raise the white flag of surrender" — Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3868 views

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran must capitulate and confirmed the existence of a direct communication channel with the IRGC. He emphasized that he is in no hurry to end the conflict.

Iran must "raise the white flag of surrender" — Trump

US President Donald Trump says that Iran must "raise the white flag of surrender," UNN reports, citing Fox News.

Details

Trump also said that his administration had established a direct backchannel with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), emphasizing that he was not under pressure to end the conflict.

Trump threatened to bomb Oman over its interference in U.S. efforts in the Strait of Hormuz17.08.26, 15:40 • 8550 views

"They play poker well, but they are dying," Trump said of the IRGC. "I have no timetable. I'm in no hurry."

Trump stated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is the main goal of the United States17.08.26, 15:14 • 3730 views

Antonina Tumanova

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