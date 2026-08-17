Trump threatened to bomb Oman over its interference in U.S. efforts in the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Oman today with an attack if it interferes with U.S. efforts in the Strait of Hormuz, as the conflict with Iran continues and the two-month period for peace talks expires, while no clear path to ending the war has been found, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"If Oman gets in the way, we will bomb it," Trump said in an interview with Trey Yingst on Fox News.

Trump's comments came as the 60-day period for peace talks between the United States and Iran, agreed upon in June, ended on Monday without any concrete plans to end the war. Meanwhile, Iran said Monday that its negotiations with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz were difficult but ongoing.

The outlet notes that this is not the first time Trump has threatened Oman, which is a U.S. ally. At a Cabinet meeting in May, the president said: "Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we will have to blow it up."

Trump also confirmed to Fox News that his administration had established a direct unofficial channel of communication with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but said he was in no hurry to reach a deal.

"They are good poker players, but they are dying," Trump said. "I have no timetable. I am in no hurry."

Trump stated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is the main goal of the United States