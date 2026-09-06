In the new academic year, propaganda has been intensified in Russian schools. Children have had their study of social studies reduced to free up classroom hours for history and military training, and schools have also introduced subjects about "traditional values." This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The new academic year in Russian schools has brought seven new or updated propaganda initiatives—nearly three times more than last year. One of the main changes is the further reduction of social studies. It will be removed from the eighth grade, and the freed-up hours will be given to history. This means less time for law, economics, politics, and the work of state institutions—knowledge that helps schoolchildren understand society and critically assess the authorities’ decisions —the intelligence service said in a post.

Instead, according to available data, eighth- and ninth-grade students will study from unified history textbooks prepared with the participation of Putin’s propagandist Medinsky. They will devote even more attention to the confrontation with the West, "traditional values," and the war, while in ninth grade the school year in history will begin with lessons on "Russia—our sacred state."

In grades 5–7, foreign-language instruction will be reduced from three lessons per week to two. At the same time, fifth-graders will be given "Spiritual and Moral Culture of Russia" in the second semester. The subject is intended to shape "traditional values" through the study of state officials and military personnel, primarily participants in the war against Ukraine. The military component is also being strengthened. "Fundamentals of Life Safety and Defense of the Fatherland" will be divided into two compulsory courses—life safety and basic military training—with 34 hours each. Schools are also introducing grades for behavior and a new concept of historical education, which is intended to raise "patriotically minded "youth" —the intelligence service writes.

These changes continue the Kremlin’s policy toward school education, which intensified after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. At that time, schools introduced "Conversations About Important Things," flag-raising ceremonies, the "Movement of the First," new history textbooks, military training, and advisers to school principals for educational work.

Last year, social studies was already removed from grades 6–7. Now it is being reduced by another year, freeing up time for "history," military training, and state ideology —the intelligence service emphasizes.

Let us remind you

russia is introducing military training, propaganda, and drone-operation instruction in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Cadet classes are planned from 2026.