A Treasury Department official responsible for sanctions was part of the U.S. delegation in Moscow - Axios

Acting head of the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions unit Jean Lang was part of the American delegation that visited Moscow. This may indicate that U.S. sanctions against Russia were among the topics of the talks. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Jean Lang, acting head of the sanctions division at the Treasury Department, joined Witkoff and Kushner on the trip. Lang took part in a preparatory meeting with Putin’s representative Kirill Dmitriev but did not attend the meeting with Putin himself. Lang’s participation indicates that U.S. sanctions against Russia were discussed. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held a meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers’ meeting, which took place last week in Asheville, North Carolina, and said that the United States would not provide Russia with economic assistance until it ends the war against Ukraine - the publication writes.

Putin’s aide on foreign policy, Yuri Ushakov, said that Witkoff and Kushner "prepared seriously for this trip. They not only expressed their traditional interest in a swift cessation of hostilities, but also put forward a number of ideas concerning possible ways to resolve the conflict."

We remind you

The plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on September 5.