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Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for a meeting with representatives of the U.S. president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

According to the president, Ukraine is ready for constructive negotiations with the United States and seeks to end the war as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for a meeting with representatives of the U.S. president

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for a constructive conversation with the United States and is interested in ending the war as soon as possible. The President of Ukraine reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

A meeting with our negotiating group ahead of the meeting with representatives of the President of the United States. We are ready for the conversation. Ukraine has always been and will always be constructive. We are interested in bringing the war to an end. Peace is needed. Security guarantees are needed. A dignified post-war peace is needed. Our proposals have been prepared. It is important to work in a coordinated, substantive, and realistic manner

- the President of Ukraine stated.

We remind you

The plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow on September 5.

UNN also reported that the American delegation that visited Moscow included Jean Lang, acting head of the sanctions unit at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This may indicate that U.S. sanctions against Russia were among the topics of the talks.

Alla Kiosak

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