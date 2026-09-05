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The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again: many people injured, fires broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

Russian drones struck residential buildings and an administrative building in Zaporizhzhia. At least three people were injured, and fires broke out.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again: many people injured, fires broke out

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Saturday, September 5. This is reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that at least one person was injured as a result of the enemy attacks.

A Russian drone struck a residential building. An elderly woman was injured. A fire broke out in another building due to the enemy strike

- the statement says.

It later became known that the enemy had struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. Fires broke out. Three  injured people are currently known.

The Russians attacked an administrative building in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. An enemy drone struck a non-residential building. Smoke has been reported.No information about casualties has been received so far

We remind you

The Russian army continues to carry out strikes on Ukraine in a number of regions. One of the latest attacks hit the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region — three people are known to have been killed.

Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured04.09.26, 07:30 • 33137 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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