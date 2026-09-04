Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured

On the morning of September 4, Russian forces attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia District, and Kropyvnytskyi. In Odesa, one person was killed and three others were injured; in Zaporizhzhia region, a 63-year-old man was wounded, while in Kropyvnytskyi, an injured person was hospitalized. Local authorities and the State Emergency Service reported this, UNN writes.

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According to Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa MVA, residential buildings and cars were damaged in one of Odesa's districts. Relevant services are working at the scene, and an operational headquarters is being set up to assist people.

In Zaporizhzhia District, Russian forces attacked a car with a drone in Pidhirne at dawn. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the car was destroyed and a 63-year-old man was injured.

Three impacts recorded in Kropyvnytskyi

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the Russian UAV attack, impacts were recorded at three locations in Kropyvnytskyi. At one of them, the roof of a nine-story residential building caught fire. One person was injured and hospitalized.

A fire also broke out on the premises of an infrastructure facility. At another location, dry grass caught fire and an outbuilding was damaged. All fires have now been extinguished.

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 13: what is known about their condition