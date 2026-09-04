Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured

$44.610.1551.640.11
ukenru
04:30 AM • 11043 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
03:45 AM • 16228 views
Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections
02:56 AM • 13454 views
Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine
01:16 AM • 15429 views
The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first timePhotoVideo
12:18 AM • 15448 views
A low-cost underwater drone was created specifically for Ukraine to strike Russian ships and bridgesPhoto
11:58 PM • 13503 views
Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk
September 3, 09:56 PM • 13104 views
Strikes on oil refineries are becoming increasingly costly for the Russian budget – oil and gas revenues have plummeted
September 3, 08:30 PM • 12357 views
Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats
September 3, 05:40 PM • 17918 views
Deputy heads of the SBU and the HUR will be dismissed — Zelenskyy on the shootout in Kyiv
September 3, 04:08 PM • 25196 views
Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.5m/s
71%
749mm
Popular news
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 11940 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 10208 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhoto12:05 AM • 9992 views
In Egypt, an intact tomb of a high-ranking official more than 4,000 years old has been found01:05 AM • 3590 views
The Russian equivalent of Starlink is losing satellites, but developers claimed to be "ahead of schedule"03:31 AM • 3960 views
Publications
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideoSeptember 3, 04:47 PM • 25789 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 34797 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 46226 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 46601 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 83567 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Odesa
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhoto12:05 AM • 10141 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 10337 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 12084 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 35204 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 52981 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
The Washington Post
Starlink
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11044 views

As a result of Russia's morning attacks, one person was killed and three injured in Odesa. In the Zaporizhzhia region, a drone wounded a 63-year-old man.

Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured

On the morning of September 4, Russian forces attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia District, and Kropyvnytskyi. In Odesa, one person was killed and three others were injured; in Zaporizhzhia region, a 63-year-old man was wounded, while in Kropyvnytskyi, an injured person was hospitalized. Local authorities and the State Emergency Service reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa MVA, residential buildings and cars were damaged in one of Odesa's districts. Relevant services are working at the scene, and an operational headquarters is being set up to assist people.

In Zaporizhzhia District, Russian forces attacked a car with a drone in Pidhirne at dawn. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the car was destroyed and a 63-year-old man was injured.

Three impacts recorded in Kropyvnytskyi

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the Russian UAV attack, impacts were recorded at three locations in Kropyvnytskyi. At one of them, the roof of a nine-story residential building caught fire. One person was injured and hospitalized.

A fire also broke out on the premises of an infrastructure facility. At another location, dry grass caught fire and an outbuilding was damaged. All fires have now been extinguished.

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 13: what is known about their condition03.09.26, 22:21 • 12234 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa