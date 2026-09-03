The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 13: what is known about their condition

Today, 13 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, six of them are in hospitals. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Currently, six people injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital on September 3 are being treated in city hospitals. This includes one child. In total, 13 people were injured - Klitschko reported.

According to the mayor, the air raid alert in Kyiv is ongoing.

The enemy continues to attack the capital: the number of wounded has risen to 6; a fire broke out after a nine-story building was hit