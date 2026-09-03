The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 13: what is known about their condition
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 3, 13 people were injured. Six, including a child, are in city hospitals, and the air raid alert continues.
Today, 13 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, six of them are in hospitals. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.
Currently, six people injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital on September 3 are being treated in city hospitals. This includes one child. In total, 13 people were injured
According to the mayor, the air raid alert in Kyiv is ongoing.
The enemy continues to attack the capital: the number of wounded has risen to 6; a fire broke out after a nine-story building was hit03.09.26, 19:33 • 10228 views